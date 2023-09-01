CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Monthly Roundup: London Northwest University Hospital Implements Oracle Health EPR, NHS Wales Adopts HealthPathways, and Frimley ICS Rolls Out Remote Monitoring

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
Monthly Roundup: London Northwest University Hospital Implements Oracle Health EPR, NHS Wales Adopts HealthPathways, and Frimley ICS Rolls Out Remote Monitoring

London Northwest University Hospital (LNWH) has successfully launched its new Oracle Health electronic patient record (EPR) system after years of planning. This investment in local health services will enable clinical teams to access patients’ health information quickly and easily. LNWH’s new system will also facilitate information sharing among hospitals in the region, making it convenient for patients receiving care from multiple trusts.

In another significant development, NHS Wales is set to become the first country to implement HealthPathways, an online guidance tool aimed at helping clinicians make well-informed decisions about patients. Initially piloted by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, this tool has resulted in remarkable health system improvements, such as reduced waiting lists and referrals.

Cera, a health tech company in the UK, has introduced an AI-based Fall Prevention system that accurately predicts falls at home up to a week in advance with 83% accuracy. This technology will enable carers and nurses to intervene and prevent falls, leading to improved social care and fewer hospitalizations.

Furthermore, the Frimley Health and Care Integrated Care System (ICS) has implemented a proactive approach to remote monitoring, significantly reducing hospital admissions and A&E attendance. This digital transformation program, called Connected Care, has been rolled out to high-risk patients with conditions like diabetes, heart failure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as care home residents.

In an exciting partnership, Mahana Therapeutics has signed an agreement with Bayer’s Consumer Health division to commercialize its digital therapeutics. This collaboration will combine Mahana’s expertise in digital therapeutic development with Bayer’s goal of delivering products that empower individuals to take control of their health using digital solutions.

Overall, these developments highlight the progress being made in the digital health sector, with hospitals implementing advanced EPR systems, health systems adopting online guidance tools, and the use of AI and remote monitoring to improve patient care.

Sources:
– LNWH launches Oracle Health EPR: LNWH Newsroom
– HealthPathways implemented in NHS Wales: Digital Health
– Cera introduces AI-based Fall Prevention system: Digital Health
– Frimley ICS rolls out remote monitoring: Digital Health
– Mahana partners with Bayer for digital therapeutics: MobiHealthNews

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Introducing the Lenovo Tab P12: A Versatile Tablet for Students and Professionals

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Realme C51: India Launch Date, Features, and More

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Muse Wearables Unveils Ring One: A Smart Ring with Advanced Health Tracking and Contactless Payments

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Tesla Unveils Upgraded Model 3 with Longer Range and New Features

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Impact of Occupancy Sensors on Global Business Strategies

Sep 1, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Introducing the Lenovo Tab P12: A Versatile Tablet for Students and Professionals

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Realme C51: India Launch Date, Features, and More

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments