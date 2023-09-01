Monthly Roundup: London Northwest University Hospital Implements Oracle Health EPR, NHS Wales Adopts HealthPathways, and Frimley ICS Rolls Out Remote Monitoring

London Northwest University Hospital (LNWH) has successfully launched its new Oracle Health electronic patient record (EPR) system after years of planning. This investment in local health services will enable clinical teams to access patients’ health information quickly and easily. LNWH’s new system will also facilitate information sharing among hospitals in the region, making it convenient for patients receiving care from multiple trusts.

In another significant development, NHS Wales is set to become the first country to implement HealthPathways, an online guidance tool aimed at helping clinicians make well-informed decisions about patients. Initially piloted by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, this tool has resulted in remarkable health system improvements, such as reduced waiting lists and referrals.

Cera, a health tech company in the UK, has introduced an AI-based Fall Prevention system that accurately predicts falls at home up to a week in advance with 83% accuracy. This technology will enable carers and nurses to intervene and prevent falls, leading to improved social care and fewer hospitalizations.

Furthermore, the Frimley Health and Care Integrated Care System (ICS) has implemented a proactive approach to remote monitoring, significantly reducing hospital admissions and A&E attendance. This digital transformation program, called Connected Care, has been rolled out to high-risk patients with conditions like diabetes, heart failure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as care home residents.

In an exciting partnership, Mahana Therapeutics has signed an agreement with Bayer’s Consumer Health division to commercialize its digital therapeutics. This collaboration will combine Mahana’s expertise in digital therapeutic development with Bayer’s goal of delivering products that empower individuals to take control of their health using digital solutions.

Overall, these developments highlight the progress being made in the digital health sector, with hospitals implementing advanced EPR systems, health systems adopting online guidance tools, and the use of AI and remote monitoring to improve patient care.

