Digital Health Summit 2023: Encouraging Adoption of Digital Technology in Healthcare

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote digitalization in India, the adoption rate of digital technology among doctors remains low, with less than one percent of doctors nationwide embracing digital tools for patient treatment or consultation. Recognizing this disparity, the International Patients’ Union (IPU), founded by Dr. Rajendra Gupta, is organizing the Global Digital Health Summit 2023. This summit, scheduled to be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex from September 1 to 2, aims to address the role of technology in healthcare and encourage wider adoption among doctors and stakeholders.

The goal of the summit is to inform doctors and all stakeholders about the significant role technology plays in the current healthcare scenario and the importance of everyone’s participation in spite of existing challenges. To achieve this, the summit introduces various transformative initiatives such as the SMART Hospitals’ Suite, SMART Clinicians’ Suite, Executive Leadership Program, Neither Share nor Learn Campaign, and Feel Something, Do Something Initiative. These initiatives aim to address the key challenges faced by healthcare providers and startups in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Dr. Rajendra Gupta emphasized the need for practical implementation of digital health solutions, particularly highlighting the low number of doctors currently utilizing digital technology. With discussions covering solutions for clinicians, the pharmaceutical industry, small healthcare organizations, as well as the role of Start-Ups, Generative AI, Robotics, and Emerging Technologies in healthcare, this summit is regarded as a crucial event for anyone in the industry.

During the summit, patients who have experienced various diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and TB, shared their experiences and emphasized the significant impact of technology in the treatment of these diseases. It is urged that doctors should adopt these digital tools to benefit their patients.

Prominent healthcare experts, including Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman & Executive Director of Narayana Healthcare, envision that within the next five years, India will be able to provide quality healthcare to every citizen, regardless of their financial status, through the digitization of healthcare and universal health insurance. Dr. Shetty highlighted the importance of effective communication and outlined plans for systems that deliver diagnostic reports to doctors on their mobile devices immediately after tests are done, potentially saving lives.

Dr. Shashank Joshi, President of the India Academy of Diabetes, discussed the accelerated adoption of technology in diabetes care, highlighting the use of digital tools and AI to create personalized solutions for patients. Dr. Vijay Harikisan Bang, President of the Cardiological Society of India, emphasized the growth of digital technology in cardiology while considering the importance of data security and patient privacy. Dr. Hrishikesh D Pai, President of The Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India, addressed women’s digital health issues, emphasizing the need for policies to increase awareness and provide better healthcare for women.

Overall, the Digital Health Summit 2023 aims to promote the adoption of digital technology in healthcare, bridge the gap between doctors and technology, and leverage innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes in India.

