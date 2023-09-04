The Digital Health Networks Community Wants Your Feedback

Digital Health Networks is currently seeking feedback from its members through its third biennial survey. This survey presents an excellent opportunity for community members to share their honest opinions about the online community and its software platform, Discourse, while also providing suggestions for improvement.

The survey results will be shared within the Networks shortly after its completion, with confidentiality ensured unless members consent to sharing their responses. This survey is a crucial resource in supporting the development of the Networks, as it allows the team to understand how welcoming the online community is and how comfortable members feel when expressing their views.

Additionally, the survey aims to gather insights into what members appreciate about the platform’s tools and facilities, as well as areas for improvement. It also seeks to assess members’ confidence in using the platform. The ultimate goal of this survey is to guide future developments and address any issues over the next two years.

In the previous community survey conducted in 2021, the feedback received was immensely valuable. It led to a revamp of the community’s structure, the introduction of a popular chat feature, and a renewed focus on diversity, ease of use, and simplified navigation. This survey reinforced the value of the community and its ongoing vital role in connecting digital health professionals across the United Kingdom in a secure and effective manner.

Digital Health Networks is an independent professional community comprising over 7,000 NHS IT leaders. Its primary focus is to foster collaboration and share best practices for the efficient utilization of digital technologies and data within the NHS. More than 90% of NHS provider organizations have members within the network, which boasts a vibrant online community and hosts events such as the annual residential Summer Schools.

If you are a member of Digital Health Networks, make your voice heard and participate in the survey to help shape the future of the community. Your feedback is invaluable in ensuring a thriving and supportive network for all members.

