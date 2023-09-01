King Saud Medical City: Transforming Healthcare Through Digital Innovation

King Saud Medical City (formerly known as Shemaisi Hospital) is a leading public district general hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a history dating back to 1956, it has been at the forefront of providing high-quality healthcare services to the community. Over the years, the hospital has evolved and embraced digital innovation to enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

One of the notable achievements of King Saud Medical City is the implementation of a state-of-the-art digital operating theatre in 2020, equipped with robotic surgery capabilities. This advanced surgical technology ensures precision and minimally invasive procedures, resulting in better patient outcomes. In 2023, the hospital launched its first Health Information System (HIS), enabling seamless integration and management of patient data.

Today, King Saud Medical City is renowned for its emergency department and serves as the largest referral center in Saudi Arabia for orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery. Recognizing the need to stay at the forefront of healthcare technology, the hospital has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) to further enhance its systems and create a better patient experience.

Rayed Althukhais, the Director of Digital Excellence at King Saud Medical City, highlights the importance of integrating internal and external systems and improving patient health analysis through real-time recording of patient history. The hospital utilizes AI-powered systems, such as IBM Maximo Manage and Rapid, to optimize operational availability, extend asset life cycles, and enable early identification of stroke cases through AI analysis of CT images.

Moreover, King Saud Medical City employs OnBase, an enterprise content management platform, for efficient organization and optimization of content processes. The adoption of automated medication dispensing systems, like Pyxis, supported by centralized medication management, ensures accurate and efficient medication administration.

Looking ahead, King Saud Medical City has ambitious plans for expansion in the next 12 months. With a strong focus on digital transformation and continuous improvement, the hospital is committed to delivering exceptional healthcare services to its patients.

