The Digital Revolution in Egypt: A Path to Economic Growth and Innovation

Egypt is taking the lead in the global digital transformation revolution with its visionary strategy, Egypt Vision 2030. This comprehensive initiative aims to make Egypt a prominent player in the digital economy by utilizing technology to drive economic growth, enhance public services, and improve citizens’ overall quality of life.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) launched the Digital Egypt initiative to accelerate digital transformation and promote the adoption of digital technologies across sectors. Egypt is heavily invested in building a strong digital infrastructure, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and promoting digital skill development.

To further support Egypt’s digital revolution, the “Digital First Egypt Forum” will take place on September 26-27, 2023, with the support of IDSC, ITIDA, and The American Cairo University. This conference will provide a platform to discuss and showcase the potential of digital transformation, empowering participants to drive innovation and efficiency for a thriving digital future in Egypt.

Prominent industry figures have signed up to make key addresses at the forum, including Khaled El Attar, Vice Minister for Digital Transformation, Automation, and Administrative Development at the MCIT, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Hafez, Vice President Cybersecurity Affairs at NTRA, Mohamed Kamal, Director of Cyber Security at the Ministry of Finance, and Amr Mansour, Deputy Chief Transformation Officer at Banque Misr.

The conference will feature panel sessions covering topics such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud and data centers, and IT offshoring and outsourcing strategies for Egypt’s digital strategies. Over 30 speakers will share their insights and expertise.

Leading technology companies, such as Gorilla Technology, are enthusiastic about being part of Egypt’s digital transformation journey. Gorilla Technology will leverage its AI-powered Security Convergence and Video Analytics solutions to help accelerate Egypt Vision 2030.

The conference also highlights the importance of addressing cybersecurity challenges in Egypt’s digital transformation. Mohamed Kamel, Lead of Cyber Security at the Ministry of Finance, emphasizes the significance of this event in raising awareness about the importance of digital transformation without compromising on cybersecurity.

This transformative event brings together visionaries who are driving Egypt’s digital revolution, and it is not to be missed. For registration and more information, please visit the Digital First Egypt website.

