European Union’s Financial Services Chief Calls for Cautious Approach to Digital Euro Legislation

In a recent conference held by consultancy Bruegel, Mairead McGuinness, the European Union’s financial services chief, emphasized the need for a careful and considered approach to the development of legislation for a digital euro. McGuinness stressed that rushing the draft law ahead of the European elections next June could have potential pitfalls and emphasized the importance of examining the proposal “quietly and slowly” for the new Commission.

The aim of the draft law is to create a digital euro that can be used offline and is akin to physical cash, with the intention of safeguarding public money. The proposal was put forward by the European Commission in June, but the decision on whether to issue a digital euro ultimately lies with the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB is scheduled to make a decision in October, with the aim of addressing the shortage of European payment service providers.

McGuinness highlighted the decline of cash usage, stating that digital alternatives such as card and mobile payments, as well as e-commerce, have become increasingly popular. She argued that the absence of a digital form of public money would create a “black hole” in the financial system. Offering consumers a choice is a key aspect of the proposal, and measures have been proposed to ensure continued accessibility and usability of cash.

Positive Money Europe, a non-profit group, sees the digital euro as an essential tool for maintaining a “safe and accessible” form of public money. It highlights the decline in acceptance of cash and the potential consequences in terms of transferring personal data to payment service providers. The organization believes that a digital euro would provide an anonymous means of payment for individuals.

In conclusion, the development of legislation for a digital euro needs to be approached with caution and thorough study. The potential benefits of creating a digital euro as a cash-like, offline usable currency must be balanced with concerns regarding data privacy and the accessibility of cash. The final decision rests with the ECB, who will be considering the proposal in October.

