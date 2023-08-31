New Financial Education Program Launches for Young Athletes and Entertainers

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) has introduced a new financial education program called Money in the Making™, specifically designed for young athletes and entertainers who are taking advantage of name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities. The program aims to help these individuals build and manage their assets, as well as make wise financial decisions.

A survey found that 44% of student-athletes expressed a desire to enhance their financial literacy, while 49% sought tax information. Money in the Making covers a range of topics, including budgeting, saving, investing, and credit. One of the program’s notable partners is 17-year NFL veteran Larry Fitzgerald Jr., who shares insights into his own post-football financial successes. Another partner is Parity, a brand sponsorship platform that focuses on closing the gender income and opportunity gap in professional sports.

Parity has been working with history-making bobsledder Dr. Seun Adigun, who spearheaded Nigeria’s debut at the Olympic Winter Games in 2018. Adigun, who is also a chiropractor and biomechanist, emphasized the importance of financial literacy and awareness for female athletes. She believes that understanding personal branding and maintaining financial health are crucial to success.

Adigun expressed her satisfaction in being able to help other young athletes avoid the challenges she faced in financing her education and bobsled project. She emphasized the relevance of personal branding in today’s age of social media, where athletes are not only professionals but also businesses and personal brands.

Given the increasing interest in financial education sessions due to NIL opportunities, Morgan Stanley created Money in the Making as a digital platform to reach as many student-athletes, parents, and others in the ecosystem as possible.

