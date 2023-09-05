The Growth of China’s Digital Economy: Transforming Traditional Industries

Giant DC, a data technology company in Tianjin, China, successfully transitioned from being a heavy machinery manufacturer to a digital economy enterprise. This shift was necessary due to overcapacity in the steel industry and mounting environmental pressures. With the guidance and support of the local government, the company focused on internet data center construction, cloud computing, and data services.

China’s digital economy has experienced significant growth, with a scale increase of $4.1 trillion from 2016 to 2022. This represented a compound annual growth rate of 14.2%. The digital economy’s share in China’s gross domestic product rose to 41.5% in 2022, reaching 50.2 trillion yuan.

Other Chinese companies, like ABT Plastics & Electronic (Tianjin) Co. Ltd., have also embraced digital transformation. They partnered with Huawei Cloud to upgrade their enterprise resource planning system and to achieve online production and management. Cloud-based digital transformation is on the rise, according to Lin Zhiyong, general manager of Huawei Cloud Tianjin office.

China has seen the establishment of over 1,700 digital workshops and smart factories, driving the industry’s development. Furthermore, more than 240 industrial internet platforms with regional and industry influence have been developed. Local governments are actively supporting the digital economy through policy signals. Beijing aims to become a global benchmark city for the digital economy, while Shanghai strives for more than 600 billion yuan in added value from the core industries of the digital economy by 2023. Tianjin plans to have the digital economy’s added value account for at least 55% of its gross regional product by the end of this year.

China sees the digital economy as an opportunity to unlock its employment potential. The latest edition of China’s National Occupation Classification Code identifies 97 digital occupations, accounting for 6% of the total. Digital technologies are driving the restructuring of production factors, creating new industries, business forms, and models, and providing more employment choices.

The growth of China’s digital economy is contributing to the country’s economic growth and offers a promising direction for future economic development.

