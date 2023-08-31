The Digital Divide in Baltimore and Maryland: Addressing the Lack of Internet Access

Many families in Baltimore and across the state of Maryland face a significant challenge known as the “digital divide.” This divide refers to the lack of internet access in households, which poses a problem for students who cannot study or do schoolwork from home. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the magnitude of this issue, prompting a nationwide effort to bridge the gap and provide affordable internet access and devices to families in need.

According to Education Superhighway, a national nonprofit organization, nearly 560,000 families in Maryland eligible for affordable internet access currently do not have it. This alarming number raises concerns as students return to school. In Baltimore City alone, approximately 63,000 families remain unconnected.

The digital divide refers to households that are unable to participate fully in the online society due to the lack of connectivity, internet access, devices, or digital literacy. Adeyinka Ogunlegan, the Vice President of Government Affairs and Policy at Education Superhighway, emphasizes the importance of addressing this issue. He acknowledges that the digital divide has always existed but became more evident during the pandemic.

To mitigate the problem, Congress established the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible families with a monthly discount of up to $30 for internet service. Over 20 million households have enrolled in the ACP to date. Education Superhighway collaborates with communities to assist families with ACP applications.

In Maryland, Education Superhighway partnered with Governor Wes Moore to initiate a statewide ACP awareness campaign and allocate $267 million in federal funding to support the state’s broadband infrastructure. Additionally, Education Superhighway has been working with Baltimore City to achieve its goal of closing the digital divide by 2030.

Since the launch of these initiatives, Baltimore has experienced a 220 percent increase in family enrollment, from 40 percent to 50 percent. Ogunlegan emphasizes that awareness is key to bridging the gap, as people need to know about the program and their eligibility to access it.

To address the digital divide effectively, Education Superhighway advises community members to share resources and information about the issue. By raising awareness and providing support, significant progress can be made in closing the digital divide and ensuring all students have equal opportunities for success.

Sources:

– Education Superhighway

– WJZ Baltimore