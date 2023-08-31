The Digital Divide: Addressing Digital Inequities in Healthcare

In today’s digital world, the issue of digital inequities is a pressing concern, particularly for low-income households in both urban and rural areas. Craig Kinyon, CEO of Reid Health, highlights the disproportionate effect of the digital divide on these vulnerable populations.

According to Mr. Kinyon, approximately 19 percent of Americans do not own a smartphone. Shockingly, 50 percent of households earning less than $30,000 per year have limited access to computers. Furthermore, there are around 18 million households in the U.S. that lack internet access.

Recognizing the impact of social determinants of health and health disparities, Mr. Kinyon proposes that healthcare institutions begin addressing the digital divide as a barrier to accessing care. To achieve this, he emphasizes the importance of collaboration with community organizations and policymakers.

By working together harmoniously, innovative solutions can be created to effectively bridge the digital divide in healthcare. This could include initiatives such as providing affordable or subsidized access to smartphones, computers, and internet services for low-income individuals and families. Additionally, targeted outreach programs could be developed to increase digital literacy and educate communities on the benefits of accessing healthcare services online.

Addressing the digital divide is essential to ensure that all individuals, regardless of socioeconomic status, have equal access to healthcare. By reducing disparities in digital access, healthcare organizations can better serve their communities and improve overall health outcomes.

