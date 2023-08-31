University of Leeds spin-out Mimetrik secures £2m seed funding for AI dentistry products

A spin-out company from the University of Leeds, Mimetrik, has received a £2m seed funding round led by Northern Gritstone, with participation from angel investors in the dental industry. This investment will enable Mimetrik to expand its team and bring its first three AI dentistry products to market.

Mimetrik, founded in 2020, is based in the University’s innovation hub at Nexus and builds on over a decade of research at the School of Dentistry. The company has developed a 3D-scanning technology that uses machine learning to generate fully digitised images of patients’ dentition and facial structure. Their products combine state-of-the-art software, hardware, and mobile apps.

The aim of Mimetrik is to create a complete “digital pathway” between dental labs and clinicians, replacing the current approach of creating physical models of patients’ dentition. This streamlined process will enable more accurate and faster treatment for patients.

The investment from Northern Gritstone will contribute to redefining the global digital dentistry market. Mimetrik’s software will cover dental impression scanning, occlusion, virtual articulation, restorative treatment planning, and preventative treatment pathways.

Dr Martin Stow, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Business Engagement and Enterprise at the University of Leeds, expressed pride in Mimetrik’s achievements, stating that their world-leading research at the School of Dentistry, along with the collaboration opportunities provided by Nexus, has facilitated the development of groundbreaking technologies that will advance patient treatment.

Alyn Morgan, Founder and CEO of Mimetrik, believes that their products have the potential to transform the dental industry and improve patient care. The investment from Northern Gritstone is seen as a vote of confidence in the technology, and Mimetrik will benefit from their advice and knowledge as they continue to grow and bring their products to market.

Duncan Johnson, CEO of Northern Gritstone, praised Mimetrik’s technology for its ability to bring dentistry into a new age, removing unnecessary costs and time delays with AI-driven software. He expressed his excitement in seeing cutting-edge technology emerging from the North of England that could have a significant impact on our daily lives.

Sources:

– University of Leeds

– Mimetrik