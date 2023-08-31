Promising Entrepreneurs Invited to Showcase IT Projects at Digital Bridge 2023 Forum

Innovators and promising entrepreneurs in the field of information technology have an exciting opportunity to showcase their projects at the upcoming Digital Bridge 2023 international forum in Astana on Oct. 12-13. The event, organized by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, the Astana Akimat (mayor’s office), and Astana Hub, aims to provide a platform for interaction and exchange of ideas between IT entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts.

One of the highlights of the forum is the Startup Alley, a dedicated space where startups at different stages of development can present their innovations, connect with industry professionals, and seek support for their growth. This platform welcomes projects from various sectors, including edutech, health tech, fintech, Internet of Things, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), big data, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, agritech, cybersecurity, and gamedev.

Participating in Startup Alley offers a range of benefits for entrepreneurs, including the opportunity to showcase their work to a large industry audience, connect with potential investors, build partnerships, attract funding, engage in open dialogues with experts, and exchange knowledge and experience in digital technologies. Additionally, the event provides a platform for startups to connect with venture investors and media representatives, further enhancing their visibility and networking opportunities.

The deadline for startups to apply for participation in Startup Alley is Sept. 5. Selected startups will have the opportunity to interact with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, leaders from global companies, international and domestic innovation experts, venture investors, and more. Digital Bridge 2023 is expected to bring together over 20,000 participants, 300 IT companies, 100 investors and business angels, 250 speakers, and 100 startups from 15 countries.

Overall, the Digital Bridge 2023 forum serves as a crucial platform for fostering innovation and collaboration in the IT industry, providing promising entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase their projects, connect with relevant stakeholders, and contribute to the digital transformation of Central Asia’s economy.

Sources:

– Press Office AstanaHub