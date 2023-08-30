Forest Park Billboards Go Digital After Approval from Village Council

The Forest Park Village Council has given the green light for Clear Channel to upgrade its billboards located on the Desplaines Avenue/Eisenhower Expressway. The analog billboard will be replaced with a modern digital version, while the existing digital billboard will also be upgraded. This marks a stark contrast to the council’s opposition to a similar request from Clear Channel 17 years ago.

Back then, digital advertising was still new and village officials raised concerns about the potential distraction to drivers. The controversy led to a lawsuit and a settlement that required the village’s approval for any changes in ownership and granted the village the right to display public service announcements.

The recent approval involved a zoning change since the land near the Eisenhower Expressway exit ramp at Desplaines Avenue was originally zoned for billboards as a conditional use. However, changes to the zoning code now only allow billboards in industrial districts. As a result, Clear Channel’s plans will alter the billboard enough that it will no longer be grandfathered in.

The upgraded billboards will utilize LED technology and have automatic dimmers to reduce brightness as viewers get farther away. This will also help conserve energy compared to the current digital sign. The new digital sign will display static images that automatically change every 10 seconds and will also have the capability to showcase public service announcements.

The previous attempt by J&B, the company leasing the billboards to Clear Channel, to install a digital billboard was met with opposition from the village. The zoning board of appeals and the village council both recommended denying the request due to concerns about design and driver distraction. This ultimately led to a lawsuit, settled two years later, which allowed J&B to put up a digital billboard facing west, with the village having access to the billboard for public service announcements.

Overall, the recent approval from the Forest Park Village Council signifies a more favorable attitude towards digital billboards compared to the past, as advancements in technology and regulations have addressed earlier concerns.

Sources:

– Forest Park Review