Mashreq NEO Partners with Kotak Mahindra Bank to Offer Digital Accounts to Non-Resident Indian Customers

Mashreq NEO, a digital banking platform in the UAE, has joined forces with Kotak Mahindra Bank to provide non-resident Indian (NRI) customers with the opportunity to open digital bank accounts in the country. Through this collaboration, Mashreq NEO’s UAE-based NRI customers can easily open a NRE digital bank account with Kotak Mahindra Bank in India within minutes.

The partnership between Mashreq NEO and Kotak Mahindra Bank aims to offer high-speed, convenient, and secure banking services to Mashreq NEO’s NRI customers. The integration allows Mashreq NEO customers to view their Kotak NRE account balance and transfer funds from their Mashreq Neo account to the Kotak NRE account. Additionally, customers can enjoy the services and offerings of both banks.

The account opening process is fully digital, paperless, and operates in real-time, ensuring instant account activation. Mashreq NEO customers can open a Kotak Mahindra Bank NRE account through the Mashreq Neo app, where they can also monitor the balance of their UAE and Indian accounts, conduct money transfers to their NRE account, and benefit from competitive interest rates offered by Kotak Bank.

To be eligible to open an NRE account with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian nationals residing in the UAE must be active Mashreq customers with up-to-date Know Your Customer (KYC) details, as well as a valid Emirates ID, Pan Card (optional), and Indian passport.

This partnership reinforces Mashreq Neo’s dedication to simplifying global financial interactions and providing international banking convenience to its valued NRI customers. Through this collaboration, Mashreq Neo and Kotak Mahindra Bank are breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks in the digital banking space.

Sources:

Mashreq NEO

Kotak Mahindra Bank