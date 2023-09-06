Keith Haring’s NFT Digital Drawings at Christie’s

An auction and part-exhibition titled “Keith Haring: Pixel Pioneer” is being presented by Christie’s. This event showcases a collection of digital drawings created by Keith Haring in the mid-1980s using an Amiga computer. These drawings have been minted as NFTs, allowing viewers to own and collect them.

Prior to this, the artworks were only accessible through floppy disks. However, the Keith Haring Foundation decided to mint these drawings on the Ethereum blockchain, making it possible for them to be collected, exhibited, and even printed.

The auction is open for bidding from September 12th to 20th, 2023, with an exhibition at Christie’s New York from September 14th to 19th, 2023, and in Seoul from September 7th to 8th. This collection of digital drawings showcases Haring’s distinctive artistry, with bold lines and vibrant colors depicting dancing figures and giant masks.

Keith Haring became a digital artist in 1984 when he attended a birthday party for John Lennon’s 9-year-old son. At the party, Steve Jobs brought his Macintosh computer to demonstrate its capabilities, sparking Haring’s interest in technology. Not long after, the artist received an Amiga computer as a gift and began experimenting with it.

Haring fully embraced the digital age and created five drawings using the computer, which are now featured in the NFT collection at Christie’s. His journal entry from July 8th, 1986, reveals that Haring saw the potential of translating his distinct drawing style into computer-generated images. He believed that his line work, which closely resembled pixels, was perfect for this medium.

Gil Vazquez, President of the Keith Haring Foundation, emphasizes that Haring was a pioneer of digital art. With these NFT digital drawings being brought to light, it becomes evident that Haring’s vision was ahead of its time. Vazquez states, “Now that Web 3 technology has caught up to his vision, these works can be shared and enjoyed by the world.”

Sources:

Christie’s

Keith Haring Foundation