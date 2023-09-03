Exploring Limitless Creativity with Digital Compositions by Maj Kalfus

Maj Kalfus, a talented artist known for her digital compositions, is the featured artist for the month of September at the Westport Book Shop. Using an iPad and the Procreate program, Kalfus creates captivating works of art that will be displayed at the downtown book store until September 30.

Kalfus expressed her excitement for the exhibit, stating that she has been exploring the boundless creative opportunities offered by digital mediums. Inspired by the renowned artist David Hockney, she employs a variety of colors, brushes, and lines to create expressive and visually stunning pieces.

Although Kalfus primarily uses digital technology for her compositions, she is versatile in her artistic skills and also works with oils, acrylics, pastels, collage, graphite, and ink. Her paintings and drawings are heavily influenced by her extensive career in the fashion industry, resulting in a unique blend of creativity and style.

Aside from her artistic endeavors, Kalfus is dedicated to teaching art locally and at the Silvermine Arts Center. Her passion for art education allows her to share her knowledge and inspire aspiring artists to explore their own creativity.

For more information about Maj Kalfus’ exhibit, the Westport Book Shop welcomes visitors during regular business hours. To find out more, you can visit their website or contact them at 203-349-5141.

Sources:

– Conversation with Maj Kalfus

– Westport Book Shop website