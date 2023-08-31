A Glimpse into the Calamitous Years: Mapping the Writings of Renaissance Ireland

A new project at Maynooth University called Macmorris (Mapping Actors and Communities: Modelling Research in Renaissance Ireland in the Sixteenth and Seventeenth Century) has undertaken the task of collecting and analyzing all the extant writings from, or about, Ireland between the years 1541 and 1660. The project, funded with a €1 million grant by the Irish Research Council’s advanced laureate programme in 2019, aims to shed light on an often overlooked period in Irish history.

Up until now, much of what is known about this era has been filtered through the English language, which was the language of the colonists. However, this project challenges the notion that the old Gaelic civilization was already in decline before its eventual defeat at the Battle of Kinsale and the Flight of the Earls in 1607.

The Macmorris project has gathered 4,631 works written in English, Irish, Latin, Italian, Spanish, French, Welsh, Dutch, and German from 1,004 writers. It includes a collection of old Gaelic bardic poetry, hundreds of which have been digitized and translated. Through these writings, the Irish perspective is presented, revealing the aesthetic beauty and political awareness of the Irish poets.

The project also delves into the involvement of the Spanish in the Battle of Kinsale, as evidenced by the literature in Spanish from this period. Additionally, a deep-map of Munster, where the first plantations took place, provides a visual representation of the coexistence and often violent encounters between planters and native lords, English poets and Irish bards.

Overall, the project aims to challenge the dominant narrative by bringing multiple perspectives on early modern Ireland into circulation. It seeks to revive the Gaelic cultural institutions that declined with the gradual anglicization of the country, and in doing so, paints a more comprehensive picture of this tumultuous period in Irish history.

