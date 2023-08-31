CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Digital Anarchy’s Data Storyteller: Simplifying Data Visualization for Video Production

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Digital Anarchy, a company specializing in video production tools, has released a new plugin set called Data Storyteller. This software aims to simplify the creation of animated charts and map visualizations for video producers, editors, and filmmakers.

Data Storyteller is a data visualization plugin set that can be integrated into popular editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro, and After Effects. It offers various templates and automated functions for quick results, while also providing customizable parameters for more precise outcomes.

The plugin’s built-in spreadsheet allows users to upload data from sources like Microsoft Excel or CSV files. They can then select the data they wish to include in the visualization, and the plugin generates the visual representation in an instant. Users can also animate the visualization directly within their editing software.

Data Storyteller includes two plugins: Data Storyteller Charts and Data Storyteller Maps. They can be used together in the same project timeline and offer different settings and controls depending on the type of data being visualized.

To use Data Storyteller, users install the plugins in their editing software and configure the charts or maps. They can choose from line, bar, or scatter chart types, as well as US or world map visualizations. Users have the option to utilize existing templates or set up their charts manually, adjusting settings like resolution, color, transition effects, and animation style.

The software offers automated animation options but also allows users to manually keyframe elements for more precise control. Users can save their Data Storyteller projects as JSON files to share their setups with others or reuse them for different data sets.

Data Storyteller works on both Windows and Mac operating systems and supports various video resolutions. It can handle simple spreadsheets or more complex data sets with multiple sheets or years of data.

While the limitations and visual complexity of Data Storyteller have not been personally tested, the software appears to provide options for element appearance and graph position animation. This tool offers video producers an intuitive way to create visually engaging data visualizations without needing advanced data science skills.

Sources: Digital Anarchy

By Gabriel Botha

