LG Introduces StanbyMe Go: A Portable TV in a Suitcase

LG has unveiled a unique product that allows users to bring their TV wherever they go. The StanbyMe Go is a portable TV housed in a stylish briefcase. Priced at $1,000, this 27-inch touchscreen display challenges the notion that retro suitcase designs are only meant for record players.

Although the announcement of this portable TV left many confused, LG’s promotional video aims to make users rethink their hobbies and consider the benefits of owning this device. As an added incentive, customers who pre-order the StanbyMe Go from LG will receive a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker worth $249.99.

This portable TV is anything but conventional. Unlike wall-mounted “Art TVs” like the Samsung Frame TV, the StanbyMe Go can be taken anywhere. It has essentially created a new market for outdoor televisions.

Let’s delve into the specifications. The device features a 27-inch LCD touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It can be used in landscape, portrait, or tabletop mode, thanks to its adjustable display stand. Furthermore, users can even install apps on the device, essentially turning it into a large tablet.

From a design perspective, the suitcase exterior is practical, as it doesn’t draw attention to the fact that you’re carrying a valuable item. Additionally, users have the freedom to customize the exterior to their liking. The StanbyMe Go also meets military-grade standards for drop protection, and it can operate solely on battery power.

In terms of functionality, the device supports streaming from a wide range of content providers, including Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. It also offers LG channels and the option to connect through Apple Airplay2.

In conclusion, the StanbyMe Go is an intriguing product that, while unusual, could enhance vacations and travel experiences. However, users will need to be mindful not to leave it behind at the airport.