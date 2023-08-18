CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

LG Introduces StanbyMe Go: A Portable TV in a Suitcase

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
LG Introduces StanbyMe Go: A Portable TV in a Suitcase

LG has unveiled a unique product that allows users to bring their TV wherever they go. The StanbyMe Go is a portable TV housed in a stylish briefcase. Priced at $1,000, this 27-inch touchscreen display challenges the notion that retro suitcase designs are only meant for record players.

Although the announcement of this portable TV left many confused, LG’s promotional video aims to make users rethink their hobbies and consider the benefits of owning this device. As an added incentive, customers who pre-order the StanbyMe Go from LG will receive a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker worth $249.99.

This portable TV is anything but conventional. Unlike wall-mounted “Art TVs” like the Samsung Frame TV, the StanbyMe Go can be taken anywhere. It has essentially created a new market for outdoor televisions.

Let’s delve into the specifications. The device features a 27-inch LCD touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It can be used in landscape, portrait, or tabletop mode, thanks to its adjustable display stand. Furthermore, users can even install apps on the device, essentially turning it into a large tablet.

From a design perspective, the suitcase exterior is practical, as it doesn’t draw attention to the fact that you’re carrying a valuable item. Additionally, users have the freedom to customize the exterior to their liking. The StanbyMe Go also meets military-grade standards for drop protection, and it can operate solely on battery power.

In terms of functionality, the device supports streaming from a wide range of content providers, including Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. It also offers LG channels and the option to connect through Apple Airplay2.

In conclusion, the StanbyMe Go is an intriguing product that, while unusual, could enhance vacations and travel experiences. However, users will need to be mindful not to leave it behind at the airport.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Google Reportedly Cancels Plans for Gaming-Focused Chromebooks with Nvidia Support

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The iPhone 15: What to Expect from Apple’s Next Smartphone

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Impact of Climate Change on Coral Reefs

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

DistroTV Launches Free Kids TV Channel with Popular YouTube Content

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

A Stronger, More Sustainable Glass with LionGlass

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hurricane Hilary Delays California Launch as SpaceX Launches 22 Starlink Satellites from Florida

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Splatoon 3: Drizzle Season Update Overview

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments