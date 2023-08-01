Examining Scrubquotes: A Unique Approach to Street Fighter 6 Analysis

If you’re a fan of fighting games, you might find the Scrubquotes social media account quite entertaining. It showcases the takes of salty players and their wild reactions. Professional player Diaphone recently took a different approach to match analysis for Street Fighter 6. He decided to track down the replays of Scrubquotes players and examine what made them rage and how they could improve.

Using the timestamps provided in the screenshots, Diaphone navigated to the Capcom Fighters Network in SF6. His goal was to pinpoint the exact moments when the players had a mental break.

The first player Diaphone covers is a Diamond ranked Kimberly. He discovers that this player’s inputs are chaotic, and they lack the patience to block effectively. Diaphone doesn’t make fun of the player; instead, he includes Training Mode cutaways to highlight the mistakes, such as the Kimberly player’s attempt to mash after a slide, despite being in a negative position.

The second player is particularly amusing. They play as a Modern Zangief and insult Classic players, but ironically, they start the match with a full-screen running bear grab that completely misses.

One of the notable instances involves a player complaining about PC and PlayStation 4 players cheating with infinite blockstrings. However, it turns out that the player is facing a Cammy character utilizing her plus on block light punch while they are in Burnout.

Overall, Diaphone’s video is both entertaining and educational. It provides insights into the mistakes made by Scrubquotes players and offers valuable lessons on improving gameplay. You can watch the video for yourself, but be aware that there is some explicit language used.