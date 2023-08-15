Diablo IV Trading Market Temporarily Suspended for Investigation

Blizzard has announced that they have put a hold on the second-hand market for trading gold and items in Diablo IV. This decision comes as a response to the discovery of new item duplication glitches and gold exploits. The influx of gold in the game’s market has led to players trading gear that isn’t particularly valuable for billions of in-game currency.

A community manager for Blizzard posted on the official forums, stating that player trading in Diablo IV has been suspended until further notice. The company is currently working on a fix for the exploit and will update players once trading is reinstated. Blizzard also mentioned that they will continue to monitor the situation to ensure a fair and enjoyable experience for all players.

Diablo III faced criticism for its auction house, which led to an imbalanced pay-to-win system. Blizzard wanted to avoid repeating the same mistakes with Diablo IV, so they decided not to include an official auction house. Instead, player-to-player trading is limited, with the most powerful items and in-game currencies being non-tradable.

Although gold, gems, and rare items can be traded, recent duplication glitches and gold exploits have caused chaos in the market. Players have reported astronomical trade requests ranging from five to 10 billion in-game currency. Some users have called on Blizzard to remove the allegedly duplicated gold from the game’s economy.

The exact source of these duplicated items and gold flooding the market is still unknown. There are rumors of glitches from Diablo III being carried over and bots farming gold. It’s important to note that third-party trading and gold-selling websites are not officially sanctioned by Blizzard, and engaging in those activities may result in account actions, including bans.

Blizzard is actively investigating the situation and is working towards resolving the exploit. Players are advised to await further announcements regarding the resumption of trading in Diablo IV.