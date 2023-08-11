Huzzah, Nephalem!

Welcome to the Diablo III Patch 2.7.6 PTR. From August 15–August 29, we’ll need your help in testing the new Solo Self Found mode, Visions of Enmity seasonal theme, Paragon Ceiling feature, Class balance updates, and more.

Seasonal Journey

PTR Focus and Details



PTR Testing Tips



Solo Self Found



Season 29: Visions of Enmity



Paragon Ceiling



Community-Led Changes



Class Balance Changes



Bug Fixes



How to Participate in the PTR



PTR Character Copy



Please note that this is a preview for PTR content, which is subject to change.

PTR Focus and Details

We’ll be conducting the Patch 2.7.6 PTR starting Tuesday, August 15. During this time there may be periodic maintenances, outages, hotfixes, or minor patches.

Solo Self Found: This is a new single player mode with unique Leaderboards where you can create a character and play the latest seasonal content. A hardcore version of this mode is available as well.

New Season Theme Testing: We’re looking to gather feedback on the Visions of Enmity seasonal theme.

Class Balance: To ensure that the most significant class changes receive an ample amount of attention, we’d love for you to focus testing and feedback on the balance changes to the Crusader, Demon Hunter, and Witch Doctor class.

PTR-unique buffs will be active to help you on your journey: increased experience gains, and double Blood Shard drops. You can also buy new gear for testing from the special PTR vendor, Djank Mi’em, who will exchange Blood Shards for class-specific bags full of Legendary Items that we’d love for you to test!

So that we can efficiently review your posts, please provide feedback in the PTR Feedback forum and bug reports in the PTR Bug Report forum.

PTR Testing Tips

As with our previous PTRs, this testing period is short, so it’s best to hit the ground running. Whether you’re a PTR veteran or newcomer, we thought we’d pass along a few tips to get you started.

Because of the limited duration of this PTR, we ask that participants pick a particular portion of this update to focus on testing.

For example, if you’re primarily a Witch Doctor player, consider what changes impact the Witch Doctor specifically. What you like best, what you think may still need adjustment, and what you’d want to see in the future (even if that may be beyond the scope of this patch) are all good questions to ask yourself before submitting feedback.

Try to break things! Just tell us when you do so we can make sure that the patch’s launch is as smooth as possible.

When providing feedback, focus less on a solution and more on your experience. How did the changes make you feel? Did something seem incorrect or insufficient? Suggestions are always welcome but identifying the issues themselves is most important.

Solo Self Found

Demon slayers seeking to up the intensity of their journey through Sanctuary can try out the new Solo Self Found mode. In this mode, you’ll have only yourself to rely on to overcome the hordes from Hell. That’s right, it’s a single player experience. If you’d like to up the ante even more, a Hardcore version of this mode is available.

We decided to bring Solo Self Found to Diablo III after years of players requesting an officially supported single player mode. Without the experience bonus from being in a Party, or other players to protect your back as you carve through demonic legions, this mode will temper you. To celebrate the accomplishments of those brave enough to roll a character in this mode, we have also created specific Leaderboards for Solo Self Found. These Leaderboards function like those for other modes.

To create a character in Solo Self Found, select the Solo Hero option in the character creation screen. You’ll still be able to play the Campaign and Adventure Mode just as you would in other modes, but only the Private Game option will be available to use. Challenge Rifts can be completed with a Party while the mode is seasonal. Solo Self Found is a solitary journey, so you will be unable to start this mode while in a Party or access Multiplayer aspects of Diablo III, such as trading. Rebirthing is available for Solo Self Found.

The Season 29 Visions of Enmity theme and the other components of Patch 2.7.6 were designed with Solo Self Found in mind. We urge you to test it out and give us feedback about your experience.

Season 29: Visions of Enmity

The nefarious machinations of the Burning Hells have permeated every corner of Sanctuary, warping reality in the process. This disturbance has given way to Visions of Enmity, pocket dimensions that are accessed by stepping through Diabolical Fissures.

Nephalem Level 1 or higher have a chance at encountering a Diabolical Fissure by slaying demons in the open world. Should your smiting of hellspawn trigger a Fissure, press onward and into a Vision of Enmity—what horrors await on the other side are unknown, but these instances are rich in rewards. The Visions are quite unstable and have the potential to produce additional Fissures after enemies are dispatched inside—keep an eye out for these opportunities to maximize your chance of earning useful gear.

New Monster Affixes



Watch your health, Nephalem! New powers originating from the Burning Hells have been bestowed upon all enemies inside the Visions, making them more lethal than before.

Enervating: Creates an area of effect around the monster that reduces the player’s Movement Speed by 65% and Cooldown Reduction by 50% if the player is in the vicinity of the monster.

Necrotic: The player’s healing is reduced by 65%. Monsters have a damage-over-time effect that deals 180% of the player’s max health over 30 seconds. This effect is removed if the player is healed above 95%.

Resource Leech: Hitting a player removes 65% of their maximum resource.

Paragon Ceiling

We are introducing changes to Paragon Points to work in tandem with Solo Self Found and the Season 29 theme. You can only assign a