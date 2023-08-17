CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Blizzard Entertainment President Hints at Shorter Wait for Diablo 5

Aug 17, 2023
Fans of Diablo 4 may be enjoying Blizzard’s latest hack and slash RPG to bits, even despite some controversies, but they are surely looking forward to additional content and the pretty much inevitable Diablo 5. But since Diablo 3 launched in 2012 and Diablo 4 released in 2023, the thought of waiting an entire decade for a new game is a scary idea, even if it still manages to be more reasonable than a little something called Half-Life 3. But don’t fret, as Diablo 5 won’t be as long in development, the wait is going to be shorter.

Blizzard Entertainment’s President Mike Ybarra recently shared on Twitter that fans won’t have to wait as long between titles. While no specific details were provided, it’s clear that Blizzard aims to shorten the development time for both future Diablo 4 content and Diablo 5.

The success of Diablo 4 could be a major factor in this decision. The game received an overwhelming reception from players, reflecting their continued support for the franchise. In just five days after its release, Diablo 4 generated over $666 million in sales, a remarkable feat for a game with a hellish theme.

If you haven’t played Diablo 4 yet, you can check our review to get an idea of what to expect. We highly recommend diving into the dark and immersive world of Sanctuary. Despite potential launch queues, the game promises a beautifully grim and visceral adventure. Every sound of leveling up will be like music to your ears.

With Blizzard Entertainment reassuring fans of shorter wait times for new titles, the future looks bright for the Diablo series. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting content for both Diablo 4 and the highly anticipated Diablo 5.

