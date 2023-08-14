Leveling up a New Seasonal Character in Diablo IV just got a lot Faster

Leveling up a new seasonal character in Diablo IV has become much faster thanks to a recent discovery by fans. The Domhainne Tunnels in Scosglen can now take players all the way up to level 40 in just a couple of hours. This is due to Blizzard’s recent increase in enemy density in nightmare dungeons, making it easier and quicker to level up.

YouTuber Raxxanterax recently highlighted this discovery, noting that before the recent patch, it would take them around three and a half hours to reach level 40. However, after the patch, it now only takes them two hours and seven minutes. The strategy is simple: create a new character, choose World Tier 1, and head to the Domhainne Tunnels. Rather than following the dungeon’s objective to free prisoners, players should instead focus on killing everything in sight, resetting the dungeon, and repeating the process.

This leveling technique is especially useful for players who have already completed the campaign and are experimenting with alternate classes. According to Raxxanterax’s testing, the Domhainne Tunnels are also the fastest way to level up from 40 to 55. However, it is recommended to switch back to end game nightmare dungeons after reaching level 55 for efficiency.

It’s worth noting that this method may not stay viable for long, as it seems to be outside the intended design of the game. It’s possible that Blizzard will patch this strategy in the future. The next update for Diablo IV is scheduled for August 15, although it’s unclear if any changes will be made to dungeon enemy density.

In the meantime, players have plenty of time to level up their seasonal characters rapidly and reach new milestones in the game.