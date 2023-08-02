CityLife

Blizzard Hiring Lead Season Designer for Diablo 4

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
Blizzard is currently seeking a lead season designer for their game Diablo 4. This move comes after the rocky start of the game’s first season, Season of the Malignant. The pre-season patch received negative feedback from the community, resulting in ongoing defensive actions from the developers.

It appears that being the designer of live service seasons is a specific role that companies hire for. The successful applicant for Blizzard’s lead season designer position must have a minimum of five years of experience, with at least two years in a leadership role.

Blizzard is offering the new employee the choice of office locations in New York, Texas, or California. This opportunity to work in different locations is undoubtedly appealing to many candidates.

Fans of Diablo 4 are curious about the progress of the Season of Malignant and whether it captures their interest. If you have any thoughts or experiences with the season, feel free to share them in the comments section below.

