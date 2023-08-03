Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Changes to Sorcerer and Barbarian Classes, Mount Tweaks, and More

Diablo 4 is reverting several changes from its Season 1 patch, which received backlash from fans. The upcoming 1.1.1 patch aims to address the issues and introduce fixes, along with improvements to mounts and significant buffs for the Sorcerer and Barbarian classes. The patch is set to release on August 8th.

The adjustments to the Sorcerer class focus on enhancing late-game survivability and resolving imbalances with class mechanics. The goal is to move away from the power gain in one aspect resulting in power loss in another. The Barbarian class changes aim to bring more excitement to the late-game and enhance combat flow in the early stages. Furthermore, both classes will receive stat boosts on various abilities.

In addition, boss monsters above Level 35 will now have a 100% chance of dropping a legendary item, as will Treasure Goblins above Level 15. This change aims to reduce the grind in the game.

Another notable change involves mounts. Players will now have the ability to charge through barricades using their horses. Previously, players had to dismount and manually break down barricades when ambushed by enemies. This small but appreciated update allows players to easily break through defenses without the need for dismounting.

It is hoped that Diablo 4 will not require additional patching in the future. Adam Fletcher, the associate director of community management, expressed the team’s awareness of the negative reception of previous patches and their commitment to avoiding similar situations in the future.