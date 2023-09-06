Diablo 4 Will Receive Annual Expansions and Regular Seasons, Says Blizzard

Blizzard, the developer of Diablo 4, has announced its plans to release annual expansions and quarterly seasons for the game. According to Rod Fergusson, the boss of Diablo, the company intends to support the game for many years to come.

While the details regarding how these expansions will be made available and priced are yet to be revealed, Fergusson’s statement confirms that Diablo 4 will have an ongoing live service with regular updates.

Fergusson mentioned that the developers have extensive plans for Diablo 4, with storylines that extend well into the future. This commitment to the game shows Blizzard’s dedication to their players and community, aiming to rectify the 11-year gap between Diablo 3 and Diablo 4.

To further demonstrate their commitment, Diablo 4’s second season, titled “Season of Blood,” is set to launch in October. Players will have the opportunity to join forces with the seasoned undead slayer, Eris, voiced by Gemma Chan, known for her roles in Humans and Eternals.

Blizzard’s announcement of regular seasons and annual expansions indicates that Diablo 4 will continue to provide engaging content for its player base. With plans extending far into the future, fans of the Diablo franchise can expect a long-term commitment from the developers.

