Blizzard Plans to Release Annual Paid Expansions for Diablo 4

Blizzard has confirmed in a recent interview that it has plans to release paid expansions for Diablo 4 on an annual basis. Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson stated that the company sees the launch of the game and the first season as a foundation for future development and expansion. As a live service, Blizzard is focused on creating quarterly seasons and annual expansions.

From the start, Blizzard has expressed its intention to support Diablo 4 with paid expansions that will progress the main storyline of the game. Fergusson mentioned that the development team is already working on two expansions, indicating an aggressive release schedule. He explained that they are simultaneously working on the main game, finishing up season 1, developing season 2, and starting work on the first expansion.

This announcement marks a significant step for the series, as previous installments only received a single full expansion. It seems that Blizzard aims to emulate the live-service model of Bungie’s Destiny 2, which features free seasonal updates and annual paid expansions. Diablo 4 will follow a similar approach, moving away from the traditional expansion release cycle of the previous games.

While details about the first expansion are scarce, fans can expect the addition of a new class and a potential confrontation with Mephisto, Lilith’s father. It is speculated that the first expansion may be revealed at BlizzCon in November, with a projected release date in 2024.

Sources: Dexerto

Definitions:

1. Expansion: Additional content that expands the gameplay and storyline of a video game after its initial release.

2. Live service: A game that is continuously updated and supported with new content and features over time.

3. Season: A defined period within a game that introduces new content, challenges, and rewards for players to engage with.

4. Main game: The initial release of a video game that contains the primary gameplay and storyline.

5. Character resets: A feature in action role-playing games where players start from scratch and create new characters in each gameplay season.

6. BlizzCon: An annual convention held by Blizzard Entertainment to showcase and announce upcoming games and updates.