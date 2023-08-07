CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Diablo 4 Seasonal Progression Bug to be Fixed Soon

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
Players of Diablo 4 have been facing frustration due to a bug in the game’s first live offering, Season of the Malignant. However, relief is on the way as the bug will be fixed in the next few days.

The bug prevents players from progressing beyond the Slayer level because the completion of the quest A Boon in the Tide fails to register. This quest requires the opening of a Helltide Chest, but many players have reported that the chest doesn’t trigger the quest completion, even after multiple attempts.

Blizzard head honcho Mike Ybarra, who himself has been displaying his own seasonal progression, acknowledged the bug after a fan highlighted a forum post detailing the issue. Ybarra confirmed that the bug will be fixed in a few days, with a tentative goal of August 15th.

It seems that the bug fix won’t be included in the upcoming 1.1.1. patch, which is scheduled to launch on August 8th.

If you have encountered this issue while playing Diablo 4, share your experience in the comments section below. Let us know how Diablo has been treating you lately.

