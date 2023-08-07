CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Diablo 4 Seasonal Progression Bug to be Fixed Soon

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Diablo 4 players have been experiencing frustration due to a bug in the game’s first live offering, Season of the Malignant. The bug prevents players from progressing beyond the Slayer level because the quest A Boon in the Tide fails to register when completed. This quest requires the opening of a Helltide Chest, and despite multiple attempts, players have reported that it does not trigger.

Blizzard head honcho Mike Ybarra acknowledged the bug when a fan highlighted a forum post detailing the issue. Ybarra mentioned that the bug is being fixed and is expected to be resolved within a few days. His tweet indicated that the fix would likely be available by August 15th. This suggests that the imminent 1.1.1 patch, scheduled to launch on August 8th, will not address the issue.

Diablo 4 players eagerly awaiting the resolution of this bug will be relieved to know that a fix is on the way. The development team at Blizzard is working diligently to address this issue and ensure a smooth gaming experience for all players.

If you have encountered this bug or have any other feedback about Diablo 4, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below. Blizzard values player feedback and strives to continuously improve the game based on user experiences.

