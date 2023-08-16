CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Discover an Efficient Grinding Method in Diablo 4

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
The Diablo series has always been known for its grind-heavy gameplay, and Diablo 4 is no exception. Whenever a game requires grinding, dedicated players always try to find the most efficient way to do so. In Diablo 4, players have discovered a new method using the Domhainne Tunnels dungeon, also known as the “Dopamine Tunnels” due to the sheer amount of XP earned within.

Thanks to some positive changes introduced in patch 1.1.1, players can now gain up to 40 levels in just two hours using this farming route. To put it into perspective, it took around 50 hours to reach level 50 by playing through the campaign in the traditional way. This method was demonstrated by a player named Raxxanterax, who used a specific Sorceress build on Hardcore mode, but it can be applied to any class.

It’s unclear whether Blizzard will take action to limit or disrupt this farming loop in future updates. The patch notes for the latest update, 1.1.2, do not mention any changes to this particular method. However, it’s possible that Blizzard might address this issue in upcoming patches to maintain the game’s balance.

Are you already using the “Dopamine Tunnels” for farming, or does this method not appeal to you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

