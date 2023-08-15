Diablo 4 Players Level Up 40 Times in 2 Hours with Monster-Packed Dungeon

Diablo 4 players have discovered a dungeon in the game that allows them to gain 40 levels in just two hours. The popular YouTuber Raxxanterax revealed this leveling method, which has become possible due to changes made in the 1.1.1 patch.

The dungeon in question is called “Domhainne Tunnels” and is located in the Scosglen region. Blizzard increased the monster density in Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides, making this dungeon even more packed with Goatmen and Bats. This change was intended to incentivize players to farm experience points and loot in these areas.

However, the Domhainne Tunnels may have become a bit too crowded with monsters. Raxxanterax demonstrated through a video that by focusing on the opening section of the dungeon, players can quickly level up from one to 40 in just over two hours. This is significantly faster than the previous best pre-patch time of three-and-a-half hours.

The strategy involves moving in a circular pattern in the early section of the dungeon, defeating all the monsters, and then resetting the dungeon. This method is effective for all classes and builds that deal area of effect damage.

Diablo 4 speedrunners have already started using the Domhainne Tunnels to beat their record times to World Tier 3. It remains to be seen if Blizzard will intervene to address this leveling method, as there is no mention of it in the patch notes for update 1.1.2.

Since its release, Diablo 4 has faced various controversies, but it continues to maintain its momentum as the best-selling game in June. The game’s first season is set to continue until late October 2023, and Blizzard has promised to address community feedback through future seasons.

For more information on Diablo 4, you can refer to the in-depth Season 1 guide and the interactive map available.