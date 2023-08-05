CityLife

Blizzard Bans Players Exploiting Diablo 4 Seasonal Items Transfer

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
Players in the Diablo 4 subreddit have reported that Blizzard is issuing bans to players who exploit the game’s seasonal items transfer. The exploit involves disconnecting from the game to transfer non-seasonal items to a seasonal character.

One user shared their friend’s experience of getting banned for using the exploit. Initially, Blizzard mistakenly labeled the ban as purchasing gold, but upon appeal, they clarified that it was for the use of the seasonal items transfer exploit. The user stated that while they weren’t upset about the ban, they wanted to warn others about the consequences of using the exploit.

Several comments on the subreddit confirmed that other players had also been banned for the same exploit, with most users agreeing that Blizzard’s zero-tolerance policy is justified.

Interestingly, there was speculation among the subreddit community that the user who shared the ban incident was actually the one who got banned but used their friend as a cover. However, the user dismissed these claims and emphasized that their intention was to inform the community.

Blizzard has been actively addressing issues in Diablo 4, including a recent patch that received criticism. The developers promised not to repeat such a patch again and acknowledged the frustration it caused among fans. They committed to improving player experience and reducing power imbalances in future updates.

In an upcoming patch, Sorcerers are set to receive improved late-game survivability and a shift away from the “kiss-curse” effects that cause players to lose power elsewhere. Barbarians, on the other hand, will see increased Fury generation and buffs to Unique items to enhance combat flow in the late game.

Blizzard’s swift action against the seasonal items transfer exploit demonstrates their commitment to maintaining a fair and balanced gameplay experience for all Diablo 4 players.

