Diablo 4 Patch Notes – 1.1.2 Update

The latest patch notes for Diablo 4 reveal that Blizzard is committed to addressing gameplay bugs and exploits in the RPG game. The 1.1.2 update brings several changes and fixes, making it a significant update for players.

One notable change in the patch is the reduced wait time for a Malignant Monster to spawn after activating a Malignant Heart from 5 to 2 seconds. This change aims to improve the pacing of the game and provide a smoother experience for players.

Another important fix is the removal of a popular Nightmare Dungeon exploit that allowed players to repeat content. This ensures a fair playing field and prevents unfair advantages.

The patch also addresses various bugs and issues. For example, it resolves the problem of strange white lines appearing on the in-game map. This visual bug is now fixed, enhancing the overall visual experience for players.

Additionally, the update focuses on specific gameplay issues related to the Druid class. Players will now see increased damage dealt by Boulders cast with the Aspect of Metamorphic Stone, and the Agitated Winds malignant power will no longer trigger when breaking destructible objects. Other changes and bug fixes related to the Druid class, UI, and quests have also been implemented.

The patch notes reflect Blizzard’s commitment to improving the gameplay experience for Diablo 4 players. It shows that they are actively listening to player feedback and working to resolve issues promptly.

For a more detailed understanding of the gameplay changes and adjustments, you can refer to Blizzard's full list of patch notes.