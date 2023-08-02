Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 Preview: Monster Density Boost and Class Balancing

After the controversial season 1 patch of Diablo 4, Blizzard has unveiled a preview for the upcoming patch 1.1.1 that aims to enhance the game’s weakest classes. Although the patch is set to release on August 8th, Blizzard has already shared the full patch notes, and they contain more than just buffs for the Barbarian and Sorcerer classes.

The focal point of this patch lies in the changes made to monster density. Once the patch goes live, Nightmare Dungeons and the Helltide activity will feature a significant increase in the number of monsters. While this may seem daunting, it actually provides a substantial boost to player experience points. Since most builds in Diablo 4 can effortlessly defeat large groups of enemies with a single click, the increased monster density means more experience points and rewards for each spell cast.

However, this increase in monster density also comes with a tradeoff. Bosses above level 60 will have increased health, with a +50% boost at level 80 and up to +150% at level 150. This change will likely have a significant impact on the game’s meta, as players may need to shift away from area-of-effect builds that excel at clearing groups of enemies and focus more on boss damage.

To compensate for the increased difficulty, all boss-tier monsters above level 35 will drop a guaranteed Legendary item. Additionally, Treasure Goblins and Legion Events will also have guaranteed Legendary drops, starting at levels 15 and 35, respectively. These changes are particularly beneficial for leveling each season when Legendary items are harder to obtain.

In terms of class changes, the Barbarians and Sorcerers are the main beneficiaries in this patch. For Barbarians, several skills that generate Fury will generate even more, which greatly aids early-game progression. Additionally, damage-dealing skills like Rupture and Double Swing will become more potent.

Sorcerers, who have struggled since the game’s launch, will see the most changes in this patch. Blizzard has rebalanced numerous Paragon nodes and improved various Legendary items for the Sorcerer class. While Sorcerers will still be the squishiest among the five classes, the significant increase in damage should act as a helpful compensation.

The patch also includes bug fixes and balance adjustments, aiming to create a more balanced and enjoyable gaming experience. Players can refer to the full patch notes released by Blizzard to better understand the changes and plan their gameplay accordingly.