Diablo IV Patch 1.1.1 Brings Fixes and Updates, Receiving Positive Feedback from Fans

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
The full patch notes for Diablo IV Patch 1.1.1 have been released, and fans are expressing their satisfaction with the updates. The patch includes crucial fixes, such as addressing a bug in the Barber malignant power that rendered it useless. Additionally, the Sorceress class receives significant buffs, much to the delight of players.

The patch also focuses on improving the combat flow for the Barbarian class by increasing Fury generation on basic skills. Other areas addressed in the patch notes include Treasure Goblins, Nightmare Dungeons, and Malignant Hearts, effectively resolving many of the major issues that fans have had since Season 1.

Blizzard community manager Adam Fletcher confirms that the patch also resolves Diablo IV’s VRAM memory leak, improving the overall performance and stability of the game.

Fan reactions to the patch have been largely positive, especially compared to the discontent expressed before the patch’s release. Blizzard had faced criticism for the state of the game during the beginning of Season of the Malignant. However, the recent update seems to have improved fans’ overall perception.

While there is praise for the patch, some fans have noted that the drop rates for Wrathful Invokers, a crucial Season 1 item, have not been addressed. The drop rate for this item remains relatively low, causing frustration among players.

Blizzard has already released a detailed roadmap for Diablo IV Season 1 and has promised to continue addressing community feedback in the upcoming seasons.

Despite previous controversies, Diablo IV continues to perform well and maintain its momentum. It was the best-selling game in June and remains popular among players.

For more details, players can refer to the in-depth Diablo IV Season 1 guide and interactive map.

