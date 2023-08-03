Diablo 4’s Upcoming 1.1.1 Patch: Buffs and Improvements

Blizzard recently released the patch notes for Diablo 4’s upcoming 1.1.1 patch. The initial reactions from the game’s dedicated players seem positive. The patch is set to be released on Tuesday, 8th August.

One of the notable changes in the patch is the promised additional incentive for killing Treasure Goblins. Specifically, the classes of Sorcerer and Barbarian have received buffs. Sorcerers can expect improvements in late-game survivability through the Paragon Board, with class mechanics moving away from “Kiss-Curse” effects. This means that players will be empowered without any negative effects weakening them.

Barbarians, on the other hand, will experience a more forgiving flow of combat in the early game, as there will be an increase in Fury generation for Basic Skills. Late-game Barbarians will also benefit from increased power in Barbarian Unique Items.

Blizzard claims that this patch will overall strengthen builds that are not reaching high power levels and diversify the use cases for Legendary items, making them less situational. More details about the changes can be found in the patch notes.

Overall, the upcoming 1.1.1 patch for Diablo 4 seems to offer buffs and improvements that have been well-received by the community.