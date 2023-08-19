Diablo 4 Loot Filters and Elemental Resistance Rework Coming Soon

One of the most requested additions from the Diablo 4 community is loot filters. As players navigate through hundreds and thousands of Diablo 4 Ancestral items, they want a way to easily find the items they’re looking for. Thankfully, Blizzard’s Rod Fergusson confirms that loot filters are on the team’s list for the RPG game. This highly anticipated feature will allow players to set criteria and hide items that don’t meet those conditions.

In Season 1, players have been enjoying the increased monster density in Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons. However, the abundance of monsters has resulted in more loot drops. While this may seem like a good thing, it becomes a challenge to sort through all the items, especially as players progress towards perfecting their endgame builds. A loot filter would immensely benefit players by streamlining their item search process.

Path of Exile, Diablo’s biggest rival, already has a robust and customizable item filter. Players can customize the appearance of items based on their settings and even add visual and auditory effects to identify desired drops. Fergusson acknowledges the need for a loot filter in Diablo 4 and reassures players that it is part of the team’s backlog. Although Diablo 4 currently allows sound adjustments for certain rarities, a more comprehensive system would be a significant improvement.

While a specific release date for loot filters is not yet known, there are other exciting features to look forward to. Community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher confirms that the elemental resistance rework will be introduced in Diablo 4 Season 2. This news is especially important for players who focus on Sorcerers and Necromancers. Additionally, the team is actively working on hotfixes to address performance issues related to certain aspects of the game.

Blizzard has also taken note of feedback regarding highly rare items like the Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest. These items are nearly impossible for players to find, making them feel more like unattainable myth rather than worthwhile chase items. While the team wants these items to remain rare, they are considering adding more ways for players to acquire them in future seasons.

For now, players are encouraged to explore the best Diablo 4 builds that do not rely on these ultra-rare items. However, using the best Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts is still recommended as they can significantly enhance character builds. Stay tuned for more updates and improvements as the Diablo 4 team continues to listen to player feedback and enhance the overall gaming experience.