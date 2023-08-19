How to Obtain the Harlequin Crest (Shako) in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players are constantly searching for powerful items to aid them in their battles against Lilith’s demonic forces. One of the most sought-after items is the Harlequin Crest, also known as “Shako,” a unique helmet that provides significant buffs.

According to Adam Jackson, the Lead Class Designer for Diablo 4, the Harlequin Crest is one of six objects in the game that can increase all skills by +4 ranks for every class. However, this item is extremely rare to find.

To obtain the Harlequin Crest (Shako), the developers of Diablo 4 recommend farming Level +85 monsters on World Tier 4 or above. Some players believe that certain monsters, like Cultists and Cannibals, have a higher chance of dropping this unique item.

The following locations on Sanctuary’s map are known to spawn these monsters:

– Earthen Wound

– Serpent’s Lair

– Shadowed Plunge

– Conclave

– Cultist Refuge

If you want to farm specific dungeons that you have already completed, you can easily reset them without losing your progress.

The Harlequin Crest (Shako) is a valuable item for all classes, as it provides a variety of buffs. These buffs include increased armor, maximum life, cooldown reduction, resource generation, damage reduction, and +4 ranks to all skills. The helmet also has an empty socket where you can place gems for additional customization.

In conclusion, the Harlequin Crest (Shako) is an incredibly rare and powerful item in Diablo 4. By farming high-level monsters and exploring specific locations, players have a chance to obtain this unique helmet and benefit from its exceptional buffs.