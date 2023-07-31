Improvements Coming to Diablo 4’s Mounts

Blizzard has announced several enhancements for the criticized mounts in Diablo 4. The game’s horses have faced backlash for their slow speed, getting stuck on environmental objects, and having a long cooldown on their activation. During a livestream, Blizzard revealed that they are working on improving the collision system in Diablo 4. This improvement aims to prevent horses from getting caught on objects that cause them to stop abruptly.

Additionally, Diablo game director Joe Shely confirmed on Twitter that mounts will now be able to break through barricades, making them less frustrating to use. This change will allow players to easily burst through obstacles that appear as they navigate through the game world.

In response to a user’s request, Shely also mentioned that climbing or descending a ladder will reset the mount cooldown. This change is aimed at improving the overall convenience of using mounts in the game.

Players unlock the ability to use horses in Diablo 4 after completing a specific campaign quest. Horses are particularly important for players who focus on efficiently grinding through the endgame content and searching for better loot.

During the livestream, Blizzard also announced upcoming balance changes focusing on the Barbarian and Sorcerer classes, which have received numerous complaints from players. These changes will be implemented in Patch 1.1.1, scheduled to go live on August 8.

Despite some issues, Diablo 4 had an impressive launch with over 10 million players in June. It became Blizzard’s fastest-selling game, generating record revenue and profits for the company.

For players still engaged in Diablo 4, IGN offers an interactive map to track progress in the game.

