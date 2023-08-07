Diablo IV Realms and Realm-Hopping in the Spotlight

Blizzard’s Diablo IV introduced two realms – Seasonal and Eternal. Characters were expected to be built in the Seasonal Realm for each season, with the option to transition to the Eternal Realm once the season concluded. However, transitioning from Eternal to Seasonal and vice versa was not allowed. Blizzard made it clear that attempting to cross realms in the wrong direction would lead to consequences.

During each new season, players were required to create a new character in the Seasonal Realm for their quests. Once the season ended, these characters would move to the Eternal Realm. As the Eternal Realm characters had already made significant progress, they were not meant to return to the Seasonal Realm. Some players discovered a way to bypass this restriction by crossing realms, which caught Blizzard’s attention. Blizzard quickly addressed the issue through a hotfix, sealing the connection point between the realms.

Before the hotfix, players could have their Eternal characters cross over to the Seasonal Realm by accepting an invite from a player within that realm and then temporarily disconnecting from the internet. By reconnecting, they would find their Eternal character now able to access the Seasonal Realm. This method allowed players to enjoy benefits such as Seasonal Blessing XP gains and Seasonal item aspects on their Eternal characters.

Blizzard, however, swiftly fixed the issue and took action against those who had exploited it. Diablo IV community manager, Adam Fletcher, posted on the forum notifying players that the method of realm-hopping had been patched, and accounts involved in this activity had faced consequences, including bans.

While it is not uncommon for players to find new ways to exploit the game even after patches, Blizzard’s response serves as a warning that crossing realms is not permitted. The boundaries between the Seasonal and Eternal Realms are to be respected, and attempts to breach them may result in severe repercussions.