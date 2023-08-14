Developers of Diablo 4 Receive Backlash for Gameplay Video

A recently released video featuring some of the developers behind Diablo 4 playing the game has caused an uproar in the community. Fans of the game were shocked by the developers’ skill level and criticized their gameplay.

Diablo 4’s developers have been actively engaging with the community and listening to feedback. Their dev chats have been well-received, and the transparency from the developers gave players hope that any issues with the game could be addressed.

However, the recent video showing the developers playing Diablo 4 has sparked controversy. Players have expressed their disappointment and disbelief at the skill level of the developers. The footage specifically showcased two designers behind the game’s dungeons, leading to questions about the skill level of those designing the game’s encounters.

The video has received significant backlash from the community, with over 20k dislikes compared to around 600 likes. Critics have expressed their frustration, claiming that the developers lack a basic understanding of game mechanics.

The video has also gained attention on Reddit, where users questioned the decision to release it in the first place. Many felt that the developers were set up to fail and criticized the PR department for not putting someone more competent in the live stream.

Blizzard, the studio behind Diablo 4, has not yet commented on the community’s backlash regarding the video.