Diablo 4 to Introduce Mount Buff to Address Barricade Issue

The recent Fireside Chat by Diablo 4’s development team unveiled a multitude of improvements coming with Patch 1.1.1. Among the widely requested buffs to the Sorcerer and Barbarian classes, the team inadvertently omitted an important change regarding enemy barricades.

These barricades have been causing frustration among players in Diablo 4’s open world, whether they are functioning as intended or experiencing glitches. Joe Shely, a Game Designer for Diablo 4, took to Twitter to apologize for the oversight and announce a solution to the barricade issue.

In Patch 1.1.1, mounts will be able to break through barricades using their charge attack. This change will greatly enhance players’ ability to traverse Sanctuary’s open world, as barricades typically slow down progress. Previously, mounts were primarily used for faster travel, but this new buff adds another valuable utility.

The announcement has received significant praise from the community, including high-profile figures like Asmongold, who referred to it as a “great idea.” Players have been eagerly anticipating the release of Patch 1.1.1, which is scheduled for August 8.

As the update approaches, more information about the changes will be revealed. Additionally, for those wondering how to acquire mounts in Diablo 4, a guide is available to provide detailed instructions.

With this new mount buff, players can look forward to a smoother and more enjoyable experience in Diablo 4’s open world.