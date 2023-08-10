CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Diablo IV Barbarian Class Gets Powerful Combo for Massive Damage

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 10, 2023
Diablo IV’s Barbarian class has been struggling since its release, with its endgame performance paling in comparison to other classes. However, a streamer has discovered a game-breaking combo that allows Barbarians to deal nearly one billion damage to enemies.

Rob2628, a well-known Twitch streamer and YouTuber with expertise in Diablo and World of Warcraft, showcased this combo in a video where he inflicted massive damage on Uber Lilith, one of the game’s toughest bosses. The combo revolves around the Aspect of Berserk Ripping trait, which was fixed in patch 1.1.1, and The Barber, a socketable gem available in the current Season of the Malignant content drop.

With The Barber equipped, critical strike damage is absorbed by enemies, causing them to store the damage. Over time, the stored damage increases by 10 percent per second, eventually triggering a devastating area-of-effect attack that obliterates the enemy’s health. This combo can be used against multiple enemies simultaneously, making it particularly useful in encounters with additional trash mobs.

It’s worth noting that while all classes can use The Barber, it provides a significant advantage to the Barbarian class, which is considered one of the weakest in Diablo IV. This discovery has offered Barbarians a much-needed boost.

While it is likely that Blizzard will patch this combo in the future, similar to the OP Druid build that was patched earlier, it’s still exciting to see the Barbarian class gaining some powerful benefits in the game.

