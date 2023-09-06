Diablo 4 Chief Developer Hints at Annual Expansions

The chief developer of Diablo 4, Rod Fergusson, has suggested that the popular action role-playing game will receive annual expansions. In an interview with Dexerto, Fergusson mentioned the game’s “quarterly seasons” and “annual expansions” as key focus areas for its live service.

The concept of annual expansions supported by quarterly seasons is similar to the successful model employed by Bungie with Destiny 2. This model has allowed Destiny 2 to sustain its popularity and maintain a thriving live service for over six years.

Diablo 4 had an impressive launch in June, becoming Blizzard’s fastest-selling game of all time. However, Season 1 encountered some issues, including a problematic patch that required a quick reversal from Blizzard. Now, Season 2, titled “Season of Blood,” is set to launch on October 17, introducing a new companion character named Erys, a Vampire Hunter.

Blizzard has stated that Diablo 4 seasons will focus on quests that run parallel to the main events of the game, while the expansions will continue the narrative and push the story forward. The game’s post-credits scenes have left players speculating about the potential return of iconic villains and the introduction of a new major antagonist.

If Diablo 4 follows its expected timeline, fans can anticipate an expansion release in 2024, which could potentially be announced at BlizzCon this November.

In IGN’s review, the game received a stellar rating of 9/10, praising its exceptional endgame and progression design. Players can utilize the interactive map provided by IGN to track their progress as they delve into the world of Diablo 4.

Source: Dexerto and IGN.