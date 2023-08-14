Blizzard Reveals New Content for Diablo 3 Season 29

Blizzard has announced the upcoming features for Season 29 of Diablo 3, marking the final season to introduce new content for the game. The highlight of this season is the addition of a Solo Self Found mode, a highly requested feature by fans.

In Solo Self Found mode, players can enjoy a true single-player experience without any trading or benefits from party play. This mode includes a dedicated leaderboard and even offers a Hardcore version for more challenging gameplay. To access this mode, players simply need to select the Solo Hero option during character creation.

Along with the Solo Self Found mode, Season 29 brings other exciting updates. Players can explore Visions of Enmity, which are pocket dimensions accessed by stepping through Diabolical Fissures. There will also be new monster affixes, an increase in the Paragon ceiling to 800 Paragon Points, quality-of-life improvements, class balance changes, and bug fixes.

These updates are scheduled to be available from August 15 to 29 as part of the Diablo 3 Patch 2.7.6 Public Test Realm (PTR). It’s important to note that Season 29 will be the last season introducing new content, as Blizzard’s development team for Diablo 3 shifts focus to the highly anticipated Diablo 4.

While fans of Diablo 3 are thrilled with the additions in Season 29, Diablo 4 fans are hoping for similar features including a PTR system for testing patches, a Solo Self Found mode, and leaderboards.

With ongoing support for over a decade, Blizzard has gained the appreciation of the Diablo community. However, Diablo 4 fans eagerly await updates and features specific to the next installment in the series.