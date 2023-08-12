Blizzard Announces Season 29: Visions of Enmity for Diablo 3

Blizzard has revealed that Season 29 of Diablo 3 will be called “Visions of Enmity.” The player test realm (PTR) for the new season and mechanics will be live from August 15 to August 29.

One of the major additions in PTR 2.7.6 is the introduction of a long-requested Solo Self Found (SSF) mode. This mode will have its own leaderboard and a Hardcore option. Players in SSF mode will have to rely on the items and resources they find or craft themselves, without the ability to trade with other players or benefit from boosted XP in multiplayer games. This mode is aimed at players who prefer a more challenging and rewarding experience.

In addition to SSF mode, Blizzard is implementing a Paragon Ceiling, where players can distribute a maximum of 800 Paragon Points across their character’s attributes. This change is intended to reduce the dominance of Paragon Points in character power and make gameplay knowledge and gear hunting more important.

Season 29 will be the final season of Diablo 3 to receive new content. Starting from Season 30, the seasons will repeat previous content, themes, cosmetics, and rewards. Blizzard has also confirmed that the Altar of Rites, a feature introduced in Season 28, will be a permanent addition from Season 30 onwards.

The new mechanic introduced in Season 29 is called “Visions of Emnity.” Players will have a chance encounter with a Fissure from level 1 onwards, which serves as a portal to another realm filled with new monsters and loot opportunities. These Fissures have the potential to produce more Fissures when enemies are killed inside.

Blizzard is making changes to the Paragon Point system in patch 2.7.6 to make Paragon Points less dominant and prioritize gameplay knowledge and gear hunting. They have also included some quality-of-life improvements based on community feedback.

To participate in PTR 2.7.6, players can access it through the Battle.net launcher on PC from August 15 to August 29.