Devolver Digital Announces Game Delays in Cheeky Showcase

Devolver Digital, a renowned gaming publisher, has recently unveiled a playful showcase called “Devolver Delayed” to announce the delayed release of several games that were originally scheduled for this year.

During the three-minute showcase, Devolver Digital revealed that The Plucky Squire by All Possible Futures, Stick It To The Stickman by Free Lives, Skate Story by Sam Eng, Anger Foot by Free Lives, and Pepper Grinder by Ahr Ech will all be pushed back to 2024. The showcase captured the cheerful atmosphere often associated with Nintendo Direct presentations, showcasing Devolver Digital’s unique approach to delay announcements.

As many gamers have learned from past experiences, a delayed game often results in a better overall experience. This additional development time allows developers to address any issues and polish the game to a higher standard.

In addition to the delayed releases, Devolver Digital has an array of exciting games set to debut later this year. This includes highly anticipated titles such as The Talos Principle 2, Gunbrella, Karma Zoo, Wizard With a Gun, and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood. Gamers can look forward to an abundance of gaming experiences from Devolver Digital in the coming months.

Despite the delays, Devolver Digital continues to showcase its commitment to delivering unique and captivating games. With an extensive lineup of upcoming releases, gamers can expect a diverse range of experiences catering to various tastes and preferences.