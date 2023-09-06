CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

MIT Researchers Develop Ultra-Low-Power Underwater Communication System

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
MIT Researchers Develop Ultra-Low-Power Underwater Communication System

MIT researchers have developed an ultra-low-power underwater communication system that uses about one-millionth the power of existing methods. The technology uses underwater backscatter, encoding data in sound waves that are reflected back towards a receiver. By using a Van Atta array, a radio device that reflects energy back in the direction it came from, the researchers were able to maximise the reflected signal and increase the communication range. They also used staggered nodes to allow signals to reach the array from any direction, further extending the range. The researchers tested the system in both a river and the Atlantic Ocean, achieving communication ranges 15 times longer than previous devices. The technology has potential applications in aquaculture, coastal hurricane prediction, and climate change modelling. The team also created an analytical model to predict the system’s maximum range. The research was presented at the ACM SIGCOMM and MobiCom conferences.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Israel’s Digital Quality of Life Plummets Due to Internet Affordability

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Top 5 Mods for an Out-of-This-World Experience in GTA 5

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Understanding How Our Senses Work: A Closer Look at Smell

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Divine Machines: Redeeming the Human Race

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

A Comparative Analysis of Asia’s Top Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs

Sep 6, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Fabricating Atomically-Precise Quantum Antidots Via Vacancy Self-Assembly

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Israel’s Digital Quality of Life Plummets Due to Internet Affordability

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments