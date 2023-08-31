The Controversy Surrounding Cut Content in Baldur’s Gate 3

Over the past week, dataminers have discovered a plethora of alleged “cut content” in the code of Baldur’s Gate 3. This includes additional areas, dialogue, storylines, cutscenes, characters, romance opportunities, and even deities. While some players express disappointment in the game’s perceived decline in quality in acts 2 and 3, developers have come to Larian’s defense. David Gaider, former Baldur’s Gate 2 and Dragon Age writer, explains that the cutting of content is a common occurrence in game development.

Gaider’s tips for understanding game cuts include the notion that late cuts were likely removed because they were not working properly, and that many cuts were made early on and were never fully realized in the game. Gaider also points out that resurrecting cut content is often more challenging than starting from scratch. He clarifies that just because remnants of cut content exist in the game’s files doesn’t mean it was ever in a playable state.

Matthew Medina, Arenanet narrative design lead, adds his own insight into the reasons for trimming down games. These reasons include finished features not undergoing proper testing, project scope becoming too large to continue development, and tonal inconsistencies within the game.

CEO Sven Vincke from Larian states that the alleged cuts were editorial decisions made to prevent player exhaustion and to avoid certain areas becoming monotonous. He also debunks a rumor that the cuts were made to ensure an earlier release date. Larian acknowledges the desire for more content but explains that they had to balance the amount of gameplay to prevent it from becoming too overwhelming.

In response to player feedback, Larian has announced plans to expand the game’s epilogues in future updates. They aim to listen to the fanbase and ensure that the game meets players’ expectations.

While some players may be disappointed by cut content, the reality is that game development is unpredictable and differences of opinion during the composition process are inevitable. It can be fascinating to learn about the content that didn’t make it into the final game, as it offers an insight into the creative process and can even provide a sense of unfinished intrigue. Ultimately, Larian’s decisions regarding cut content are aimed at delivering the best possible gaming experience to players.

